FSU announces plans to expand Coastal and Marine Lab in St. Teresa

Florida State University has announced plans to expand the Coastal and Marine Lab in St. Teresa.
The University is planning the construction of “Discovery Hall” across Highway 98 from the existing Marine Lab.
The building would be located on 72 acres of mixed pine woodlands.
FSU says the new building would provide space for activities that the current laboratory cannot.
The existing labs were built in 1968 and are still useful as a staging area for field research and for holding animals and conducting experiments.
The older labs, however, lack sufficient space for new faculty, graduate students and visiting researchers.
It is also not well suited for “dry” laboratories and the use of the state-of-the art technology required to expand FSU's research capabilities.
The new laboratory building would provide more lab space, offices, and meeting space than currently exists on the campus.
Discovery Hall will house a large lobby along with an aquarium displaying organisms from the local area.
They also plan to have interactive displays that provide opportunities for students of all ages to learn about the coastal and marine environment.
There will also be an event space with a Gallery of Florida Art with rotating exhibits by Florida artists or art about Florida and an auditorium for lectures, events, and receptions.
The second floor will house state-of-the-art laboratories and will support scientists working on pressing problems related to our watersheds, fisheries, saltmarsh and seagrass ecology, and climate change.
Discovery Hall is estimated to cost $7.5 million, which includes all brick-and-mortar, technology and furnishings.
The private sector can get involved through a number of naming opportunities.
To find out more go to the FSU Marine lab website at marinelab.fsu.edu.
http://live.oysterradio.com/