Department of Law Enforcement releases incomplete look at major crime in Franklin County

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released its semi-annual crime report on Monday which shows the numbers and types of major crimes committed between January and June.
Franklin County's numbers this year are not complete – the Franklin County sheriff's department did not provide information for the survey this year.
There were 20 major crimes worked by the Apalachicola and Carrabelle police departments in the first 6 months of this year.
The cities worked 11 burglaries and 8 larcenies as well as 1 aggravated assault.
