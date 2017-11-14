Donations are being taken now for Toys for Tots

Christmas is just around the corned and the Franklin County Sheriff's office wants to make sure that all local children get presents for Christmas.
The Sheriff's office is taking part in the annual Toys $ Tots campaign to collect toys for local kids.
If you would like to make a donation to the cause, just stop by any Dollar Store.
There are collection boxes there where you can place new, unwrapped toys for girls or boys.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office trailers are also in place at the Ace Hardwares in Apalachicola and Carrabelle through Monday November 20th.
Again, donations are needed of NEW, UNOPENED TOYS, for both GIRLS and BOYS from ewborn to 14 Years of Age.
Any new toy, large or small, can help.
http://live.oysterradio.com/