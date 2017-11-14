Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf Expands Adding Additional Operating Room

Sacred Heart Volunteer Chaplain, Tommy Dwyer blessed the new operating room and anointed the hands of associates with oil during a "Blessing of the Hands" ceremony for attending surgeons and those who work in the surgical area.
The area’s fast-growing population has resulted in an immediate increase in the need for surgical services. Since opening in 2010, surgical procedures at SHHG have steadily increased.
“The opening of the second OR is a demonstration to the commitment and growth for our surgery services. This important operating room expansion allows us to expedite patients and ensure we have availability to accommodate our patients,” said Mary Jim Montgomery, Vice President of SHHG. “The patient experience in our department exceeds the 90 percentile and this will be one more way that we can ensure we are providing an exceptional level of high-quality, accessible and patient-centered surgical care,” she added.
The new operating room provides more efficient operating room workflow for doctors, nurses, staff and patients allowing for maximum efficiency and the highest levels of safety.
“We are very pleased to celebrate another great milestone in providing a greater capacity for surgical care,” said Roger Hall, President of SHHG. "We are grateful for the support of the community as we continue to grow and develop new ways of providing outstanding medical care in a safe and caring environment.”
