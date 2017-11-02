Don't miss the 54th annual Florida Seafood Festival this weekend in Apalachicola

The 54th Florida Seafood Festival officially begins Friday at Battery Park in Apalachicola – but people can get in to the carnival this evening starting at 6.
On Friday the gates open at 10 in the morning, and there is no charge to get in the park on Friday.
The blessing of the fleet will begin at 4 o'clock with King Retsyo and Miss Florida Seafood leading the pack aboard a shrimp boat.
Once the blessing is complete, the king and queen will then officially open the weekend’s activities.
There will be live musical entertainment from through the evening at the festival’s main stage – Friday’s headliners is the Christian Band “I am They” at 830..
The park will close Friday night at 10:30.
Saturday is the big day of the festival.
The Redfish Run begins at 8 at the Gibson Inn - The Seafood Festival Parade begins at 10 on Saturday morning.
It costs 5 dollars to get in the park on Saturday, but for the price you get to watch the oyster shucking and oyster eating contest as well as hourly blue crab races.
Last years winner of the Oyster shucking contest recently won the national competition in Maryland for the second year in a row and will represent the US in the international competition in Ireland in 2018.
Festival headliner Jerrod Neiman will kick off his show at 8:30.
The Park will close at 11 PM on Saturday.
If you would like to see a full listing of this weekends events, just log on to the festival’s official website at www.floridaseafoodfestival.com.
