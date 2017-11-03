Friday, November 3, 2017

FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Highlights


Anglers on Florida's East Coast Can Help FWC Gather Red Snapper Data

Bev Sauls

Researchers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are looking for anglers’ help to capture information about the Atlantic red snapper fishery. The recreational red snapper season opens for the weekends of Nov. 3-5 and
Nov. 10-12 in south Atlantic federal waters.
FWC researchers, law enforcement personnel and volunteers will be out along Florida’s east coast during each day of the season asking recreational fishers about their red snapper trips and their catch. Researchers will also collect biological samples of harvested fish, which will not affect the fillet, to help determine the age of each red snapper.
The survey responses and biological samples submitted by anglers will provide researchers valuable data about the red snapper fishery. Fisheries scientists could use this information in future population assessments.

coral

The video shows the high prevalence of diseased brain corals on a small reef outcrop at Hen and Chickens Reef in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. The disease causes necrosis of the coral tissue and multiple lesions.

Sawfish

October 17 was the first annual International Sawfish Day. 
Florida is home to the 
Critically Endangered smalltooth sawfish, and FWC researchers have been studying juvenile populations in the Charlotte Harbor estuarine system for more than a decade.

Baby Manatee

FWC biologists and partners responded to a report of a beached 3.5 ft. manatee on Lover’s Key. This male calf weighed 47 pounds at the time of the rescue and was transported to SeaWorld for rehabilitation.

spider

Fishing spiders, like this Dolomedes sp., are one of several terrestrial invertebrates that sometimes take refuge in caves. This large individual was observed several meters inside a water-filled cave in central Florida. 
Photo by Jonathan Mays

Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidanceto protect, conserve, and manage Florida's fish and wildlife resources.


