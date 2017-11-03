FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Highlights

|
Researchers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are looking for anglers’ help to capture information
about the Atlantic red snapper fishery. The recreational red snapper season opens for the weekends of Nov. 3-5
andNov. 10-12
in south Atlantic federal waters.
FWC researchers, law enforcement personnel and volunteers will be out along Florida’s east coast during each day of the season asking recreational fishers about their red snapper trips and their catch. Researchers will also collect biological samples of harvested fish, which will not affect the fillet, to help determine the age of each red snapper.
The survey responses and biological samples submitted by anglers will provide researchers valuable data about the red snapper fishery. Fisheries scientists could use this information in future population assessments.
New on MyFWC.com/Research