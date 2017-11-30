Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: SR 30 OVER CARRABELLE RIVER
Location Id: 359224
Location Name: SR 30 (US 98) OVER CARRABELLE RIVER
County: Franklin
Application Number: 359224-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: LONGBERRY FILL IN WETLANDS
Location Id: 359225
Location Name: LONGBERRY, BRAD AND SHERRY
County: Gulf
Application Number: 359225-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: SUNSET BEACH ESTATES
Location Id: 359235
Location Name: Sunset Beach Estates
County: Gulf
Application Number: 359235-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300