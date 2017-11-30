Parrish and Lockley to remain chairman and vice chair of Franklin county Commission

Smokey Parrish will serve as Franklin County Commission chairman for another year.
The board voted this month to keep Parrish in the leadership position for one more year.
Parrish has served on the county commission since 2006.
District 3 representative Noah Lockley will continue to serve as Vice chairman for the next year.
Lockley was first elected in 2004 and is currently serving his 4th term in office.
The board also agreed to keep commissioners in their current committee assignments.
That means Cheryl Sanders will continue to represent Franklin County on the Florida Association of Counties, on the Florida Small County Coalition and the Florida Counties Foundation.
District 1 commissioner Ricky Jones will continue to represent the County on the Apalachee Regional Planning Council.
The County Commission also agreed to name Carrabelle Mayor Brenda La Paz to serve as the municipal representative on the ARPC.
Commissioner Jones was also named to serve on the Franklin County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board – he will replace former Apalachicola City Commissioner Frank Cook in that position.
