Florida’s Fish Kill Hotline is turning 23 years old.
The Fish Kill Hotline was created in 1995 as a way for the public to report fish kills, disease and abnormalities.
Initially the state was only able to respond to fish kills around St. Petersburg, but now they can respond statewide to aquatic animal disease and mortality events.
Although public, state-managed water systems take priority, Fish Kill Hotline staff responds to all reports.
Each report is also documented in a searchable online public database which was established in 2000 to help scientists identify trends in aquatic animal mortality and disease incidents, and plan an appropriate response.
If you should ever see a fish kill you can report it by calling 1-800-636-0511.
You can also report an incident on the Fish Kill Hotline website at MyFWC.com.
