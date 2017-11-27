Holiday Fresh Market this Saturday in Apalachicola

On Saturday December 2nd from 10 am - 4 pm
the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Presents the Holiday Fresh Market. Why fight the crowds and traffic at the malls? Come for the day or the weekend and find one-of-a-kind unusual presents. Shop in a relaxed, hassle free environment in an outdoor setting. Buy hand crafted Apalachicola specialties such as baked goods, artwork, wood carving, pottery and hand knitted goods. Your gift shopping has never been easier! Located in front of the Dixie Theatre on Avenue E and Market Street. If you would like to sign up to be a vendor email info@apalachicolabay.org
or Call (850) 653-9419
and speak to Sam for details.