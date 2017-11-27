St. George Island Lighting of the Palms this Friday

St. George Island Lighting of the Palms
Join St. George Island Civic Club and SGI Business Association for the 2017 Lighting of the Palms Friday, December 1st Starting at 4:30 for the Jingle Jog. Then at Dark Thirty Santa arrives at Lighthouse park and will be at The Visitor Center to hear all the Children's Wishes. Come for refreshments and Free Hotdogs for the Kids. Also the Tide & Seek Oyster Shell painting booth. The Civic Club will be Lighting the Palms for the start of the Christmas Season on St. George Island.