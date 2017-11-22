Wednesday, November 22, 2017

FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet - Holiday hunting opportunities!

November

FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet

The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the 
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Make a memory this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving conjures up wonderful memories of laughter around the table while passing platters of turkey, dressing and other favorite dishes. There are other traditions that create strong memories. Quail hunting behind a birdy pointer. Sunrise in a duck blind. Watching the woods from a treestand. The sights, smells and sounds of being afield are impossible to forget, especially when you experience it with someone special. We hope you have a chance to enjoy the natural beauty of Florida this holiday season. Below we’ve listed resources to help you get started. And from our FWC family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!
Giving thanks

Giving thanks for wild turkeys

Osceola subspecies
Florida’s thriving wild turkey populations are something to be thankful for! Out of the five North American subspecies of wild turkey, two are found in the Sunshine State – the Osceola and eastern. The Osceola subspecies can only be found here, making Florida a must-hunt destination for hunters pursuing their Grand Slam. Plus, wild turkey meat, which is leaner than store-bought birds, provides a tasty, clean-eating alternative for holiday feasts. There are opportunities right now for fall turkey hunting.

Online tools for deer hunters

Deer
Spend time with friends and family this Thanksgiving in the deer woods. Deer hunting opportunities are available now throughout the state. General gun seasons are open in the following zones:
Zone A: Nov. 18 – Jan. 7
Zone C: Nov. 4 – Jan. 21
Zone DNov. 23 – 26 and Dec. 9 – Feb. 18
Plus, muzzleloading gun season is open in Zone B from Nov. 18 to Dec. 1.
Make the most of your time with these tools:
Florida is blessed to have nearly 6 million acres of public hunting land. You can find wildlife management areas where you can hunt without a quota hunt permit. Don’t forget to check the open/closed status of WMAs (including roads, units and canals).
To help hunters get started, we’ve launched a new webpage where you can find information about season dates, regulations, hunter safety requirements, and where to go.
Locate counties with the highest antler scores and number of Buck Registry entries with this interactive deer map.
Check out the statewide rut map and rut maps by zones.
Brush up on antler regulations.

Start a small game hunting tradition

Squirrel hunting
Gray squirrel and rabbit seasons allow hunters to pass along time-honored skills and traditions to youth or adults new to hunting. Pursuing gray squirrel and rabbit provides a low-cost way to experience hunting and usually requires minimal planning and gear. Good rabbit and squirrel hunting areas can be found throughout Florida on private lands and wildlife management areas(WMAs) across the state. Before you go, check out the open/closed status of WMAs (including roads, units and canals).
Get started now! We have a new gray squirrel and rabbit hunting webpage with the information you need, including tips, season dates and where to hunt.

Quail season is in full swing

Quail
Quail hunters yearning to experience the explosion of a covey rise should round up their best dogs and go! Hunting season for northern bobwhite or bobwhite quail runs through March 4statewide.
Learn about northern bobwhites.

Try dove hunting this Thanksgiving

dove
Hunting mourning and white-winged doves is one of the best ways for friends and family, including youth, to spend quality time afield. Socializing during the hunt is part of the fun. Sharing a meal of dove breasts after the hunt also makes it special.
Check out the newly updated dove hunting webpage for need-to-know regulations, hunting tips, and where to find a FWC-managed dove field. Then make plans to hunt the second phase of dove season, which runs through Dec. 4.

Now is the time for waterfowl hunting

Duck hunt
On Thanksgiving, many will greet the day in a duck blind. The regular season for ducks, coots, and light geese opened Saturday, Nov. 18 and runs through Nov. 26, 2017, and reopens Dec. 9, 2017, to Jan. 28, 2018. The regular season for Canada goose runs Nov. 18 - Nov. 26, 2017, and Dec. 1, 2017 - Jan. 30, 2018.
Florida is a great place to hunt ducks and geese. Waterfowl habitat covers vast expanses of Florida and waterfowl populations are robust and healthy.
Hunters who harvest banded ducks will only be able to report banded birds online beginning this season. In the past, waterfowl hunters had the option to report banded ducks by calling a toll-free phone number. Eliminating the telephone option will provide more accurate data, and you’ll have immediate access to a printable certificate and banding information. Plus, it will save money that can be used for banding-related research and management projects.

Triple N Ranch Shooting Range is open!

Triple N
For those who enjoy target shooting, the Triple N Ranch Shooting Range is another reason to be thankful. Located south of Kissimmee/St. Cloud in Osceola County, this new FWC-managed public range opened Nov. 18. It features a fully automated 19-station sporting clays course, multiple-position rifle and handgun ranges, and a classroom for hunter safety students. Triple N Ranch Shooting Range was developed to accommodate a growing demand for facilities where people can safely enjoy target shooting. Its location next to Forever Florida adds another exciting recreational opportunity to Osecola County.
The range was established by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) in partnership with Osceola County using Wildlife Restoration Program funds. Additional support and funding was provided by Osceola County, the National Rifle Association, and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.

Short Cuts

Tips for treestand safety

When hunting from a treestand, remember to ALWAYS: 
- Use a fall-arrest system/full-body harness.
- Stay connected to the tree from the time you leave the ground until you’re back down.
- Inspect the treestand, all safety devices and the fall-arrest system/full-body harness before each use.
Get more tips through this FREE, fast and easy-to-understand treestand safety course.

Sign up for a hunter safety course

Hunter safety courses cover firearms safety, wildlife conservation, responsible hunting and more. Students can attend a no-cost traditional classroom course. Or they can complete the classroom portion online. FWC’s website offers several online courses including a FREE option. After the online classroom portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a skills day.



