FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet - Holiday hunting opportunities!

|
Thanksgiving conjures up wonderful memories of laughter around the table while passing platters of turkey, dressing and other favorite dishes. There are other traditions that create strong memories. Quail hunting behind a birdy pointer. Sunrise in a duck blind. Watching the woods from a treestand. The sights, smells and sounds of being afield are impossible to forget, especially when you experience it with someone special. We hope you have a chance to enjoy the natural beauty of Florida this holiday season. Below we’ve listed resources to help you get started. And from our FWC family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!
Florida’s thriving wild turkey populations are something to be thankful for! Out of the five North American subspecies of wild turkey, two are found in the Sunshine State – the Osceola and eastern
. The Osceola subspecies can only be found here, making Florida a must-hunt destination for hunters pursuing their Grand Slam
. Plus, wild turkey meat, which is leaner than store-bought birds, provides a tasty, clean-eating alternative for holiday feasts. There are opportunities right now for fall turkey hunting
.
Spend time with friends and family this Thanksgiving in the deer woods. Deer hunting opportunities are available now throughout the state. General gun seasons are open in the following zones:
Zone A: Nov. 18 – Jan. 7
Zone C: Nov. 4 – Jan. 21
Zone D: Nov. 23 – 26 and Dec. 9 – Feb. 18
Plus, muzzleloading gun season is open in Zone B from Nov. 18 to Dec. 1.
Make the most of your time with these tools:
To help hunters get started, we’ve launched a new webpage
where you can find information about season dates, regulations, hunter safety requirements, and where to go.
Locate counties with the highest antler scores and number of Buck Registry entries with this interactive deer map
.
Check out the statewide rut map
and rut maps by zones.
Gray squirrel and rabbit seasons allow hunters to pass along time-honored skills and traditions to youth or adults new to hunting. Pursuing gray squirrel and rabbit provides a low-cost way to experience hunting and usually requires minimal planning and gear. Good rabbit and squirrel hunting areas can be found throughout Florida on private lands and wildlife management areas
(WMAs) across the state. Before you go, check out the open/closed status of WMAs
(including roads, units and canals).
Quail hunters yearning to experience the explosion of a covey rise should round up their best dogs and go! Hunting season
for northern bobwhite or bobwhite quail runs through March 4
statewide.
Hunting mourning and white-winged doves is one of the best ways for friends and family, including youth, to spend quality time afield. Socializing during the hunt is part of the fun. Sharing a meal of dove breasts after the hunt also makes it special.
Check out the newly updated dove hunting
webpage for need-to-know regulations, hunting tips, and where to find a FWC-managed dove field. Then make plans to hunt the second phase of dove season, which runs through Dec. 4
.
On Thanksgiving, many will greet the day in a duck blind. The regular season for ducks, coots, and light geese opened Saturday, Nov. 18 and runs through Nov. 26, 2017, and reopens Dec. 9, 2017, to Jan. 28, 2018. The regular season for Canada goose runs Nov. 18 - Nov. 26, 2017, and Dec. 1, 2017 - Jan. 30, 2018.
Florida is a great place to hunt ducks and geese. Waterfowl habitat covers vast expanses of Florida and waterfowl populations are robust and healthy.
Hunters who harvest banded ducks will only be able to report banded birds online
beginning this season. In the past, waterfowl hunters had the option to report banded ducks by calling a toll-free phone number. Eliminating the telephone option will provide more accurate data, and you’ll have immediate access to a printable certificate and banding information. Plus, it will save money that can be used for banding-related research and management projects.
For those who enjoy target shooting, the Triple N Ranch Shooting Range
is another reason to be thankful. Located south of Kissimmee/St. Cloud in Osceola County, this new FWC-managed public range opened Nov. 18. It features a fully automated 19-station sporting clays course, multiple-position rifle and handgun ranges, and a classroom for hunter safety students. Triple N Ranch Shooting Range was developed to accommodate a growing demand for facilities where people can safely enjoy target shooting. Its location next to Forever Florida
adds another exciting recreational opportunity to Osecola County.
The range was established by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) in partnership with Osceola County using Wildlife Restoration Program
funds. Additional support and funding was provided by Osceola County, the National Rifle Association, and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.
Tips for treestand safety
When hunting from a treestand, remember to ALWAYS:
- Use a fall-arrest system/full-body harness.
- Stay connected to the tree from the time you leave the ground until you’re back down.
- Inspect the treestand, all safety devices and the fall-arrest system/full-body harness before each use.
Sign up for a hunter safety course
Hunter safety courses
cover firearms safety, wildlife conservation, responsible hunting and more. Students can attend a no-cost traditional classroom course. Or they can complete the classroom portion online. FWC’s website offers several online courses including a FREE option. After the online classroom portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a skills day.