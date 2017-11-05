Gov. Scott Appoints David Rich to Gulf County Board of County Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott announced the appointment of David Rich to the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners.
Rich, 45, of Wewahitchka, is the store manager of Rich’s IGA Supermarket, a family owned business. Rich is a former member of the Board of Directors of the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce and holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Florida State University. He is appointed to fill the vacant seat previously held by the late Commissioner Freddie Whitfield for a term beginning November 2, 2017, and ending January 2, 2019.
http://live.oysterradio.com/