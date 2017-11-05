Gov. Scott Appoints Two to Port St. Joe Port Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott announced the appointment of Patrick Farrell and Steve Newman to the Port St. Joe Port Authority.
Farrell, 51, of Port Saint Joe, is the owner of Gulf Coast Property Services. He received his bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University. Farrell fills a vacant seat and is appointed for a term beginning November 2, 2017 and ending July 27, 2021.
Newman, 52, of Port Saint Joe, is the owner of Big Fish Construction, LLC. He received his bachelor’s degree at the University of Georgia. Newman succeeds Carl Raffield and is appointed for a term beginning November 2, 2017 and ending July 20, 2021.
