Holiday Small Works Exhibit and Sale November 24-25

Apalachicola
Holiday Small Works Exhibit and Sale
History, Culture and Art Center
November 24-25, 2017
A new holiday tradition begins on Friday and Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend with a chance to enjoy – and even own – a small painting or work of art by one of your favorite local artists. The Holiday Small Works Exhibit and Sale opens at noon on Friday, November 24th and continues on Saturday from 12 - 5 p.m. at the Apalachicola History, Culture and Art Center, 86 Water Street. The public is invited to a wine and cheese reception on Friday from 5 - 7 p.m. to meet the artists and get into the holiday gift-giving spirit while Santa sets the mood arriving by shrimp boat at Riverfront Park right across the street.
Artists are welcome to submit small works no larger than 24” x 24” in the medium of their choice to include paintings, drawings, sculpture, glass, wood working and photography. Each artist will receive 60% on the sale of artwork; the remaining 40% will go to the Center for History Culture and Art for maintenance and development of community programs in the new year. Artwork should be delivered to the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art on Monday, November 20 between 12 and 5 p.m. It’s a spur of the moment “pop-up” sale, with not much time to prepare, but with all the festivities and Santa in town, the Small Works Exhibit and Sale promises to be the perfect venue to show your art as the holiday season begins.
Questions? E-mail apalachicolaschoolofart@gmail.
com for more information.
http://live.oysterradio.com/