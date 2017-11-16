Toy Collection Drive for the Annual Franklin County Toy Project -- TOYS FOR TOTS

Carrabelle’s Water & Sewer Department has partnered with Franklin’s Promise in their Annual Franklin County Toy Project.
Last year Franklin’s Promise provided Christmas gifts to 565 children in
Carrabelle, Lanark, Eastpoint, St. George Island, & Apalachicola.
All too often, these gift donations are the only Christmas gifts some of our community's youngsters receive.
Donation Sites:
Carrabelle City Hall, regular business hours.
Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce, regular business hours.
Chillas Hall, Lanark Village, Monday-Friday 9-11 a.m.
Franklin County Senior Center, Monday-Friday 12-5 p.m.
Toys will be distributed to parents at these locations:
Carrabelle Firehouse; December 15; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Eastpoint Fire Department; December 15; 10 a.m. - 4 pm.
Franklin's Promise, Apalachicola; December 15; 10-4 p.m.
For more info: https://franklinspromisecoalition.wildapricot.org/The-Toy-Project-and-Toys-for-Tots OR call 850-653-3930.
Yes, the FCSO and Dollar General have also partnered with Franklin’s Promise and the Toys For Tots collection drive.
http://live.oysterradio.com/