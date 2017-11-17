Carrabelle working with Franklin Toy Project this Christmas

Carrabelle’s Water & Sewer Department has partnered with Franklin’s Promise in their Annual Franklin County Toy Project.
The program collects toys for local children for Christmas.
Last year Franklin’s Promise provided Christmas gifts to 565 children in Carrabelle, Lanark, Eastpoint, St. George Island, & Apalachicola.
If you would like to make a donation to the cause. You can donate a new toy in Carrabelle at Carrabelle City Hall, the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce office, Chillas Hall in Lanark Village and the Franklin county Senior Center.
Just use the official collection boxes to be sure your donations stay in Franklin County.
The toys will be distributed on December 15th at the Carrabelle firehouse, the Eastpoint Fire Department and the Franklin's Promise in Apalachicola.
And please donate if you can, all too often, these gift donations are the only Christmas gifts some local children receive.
