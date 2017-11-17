Artists and art lovers invited to the Holiday Small Works Exhibit and Sale next weekend in Apalachicola

If you are an art lover and would like to own some local artwork make sure to come out to the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art next weekend.
On the Friday and Saturday of Thanksgiving you'll have the chance to enjoy – and even own – a small painting or work of art by one of your favorite local artists.
The Holiday Small Works Exhibit and Sale opens at noon on Friday, November 24th and continues on Saturday from 12 - 5 p.m.
There will be a public wine and cheese reception on Friday from 5 - 7 p.m. Where you can meet the artists.
If you are an artist and would like to submit a small work – it can be no larger than 24” x 24” in the medium of your choice including paintings, drawings, sculpture, glass, wood working and photography.
Each artist will receive 60% on the sale of artwork; the remaining 40% will go to the Center for History Culture and Art for maintenance and development of community programs in the new year.
Bring your artwork to the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art on Monday, November 20 between 12 and 5 p.m.
You can E-mail apalachicolaschoolofart@gmail.com for more information.
