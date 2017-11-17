Maynor to be remembered at special ceremony on St. George Island on Monday

A special ceremony will be held on St. George Island next Monday to place a flag pole at the entrance to St. George Island and to remember 29 year old Bruce Maynor, who drowned while saving a family member on St. George Island earlier this year.
In August the Franklin County commission approved the placement of a beach warning flag at the entrance to the island.
Currently the only Flag pole on St. George Island is located by the Lighthouse and isn’t very visible to the public, particularly for people going to beach access points other than the public beach.
The commission also agreed to place a small memorial sign on the new flagpole recognizing 29 year old Bruce Maynor, who drowned on St. George Island on April 30th.
Maynor was from Thomasville, Georgia; he was swept away while rescuing a 12 year old family member from the rough surf at the St. George Island public beach.
The memorial sign will be placed in recognition of Maynor's heroism in saving a child’s life.
The sign dedication is set for Monday, November 20th at 11 a.m. on St. George Island.
The public is invited to attend.
