Job Opportunity Fisheries & WIldlife Biological Scientist III located in Franklin County Florida

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Requisition No: 23726
Agency: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Working Title: FISHERIES & WILDLIFE BIO SCIENTIST III - 77072889
Position Number: 77072889
Salary: $1,456.45 bi-weekly + benefits
Posting Closing Date: 11/23/2017
Address: 350 Carroll Street, Eastpoint, FL 32328
Supervisor: Dave Telesco
Description of Position & Duties: The Area Bear Biologist will be hired to provide human-bear conflict resolution, education, and stakeholder engagement in in the east panhandle of Florida. This position is one of five Area Bear Biologists located in key locations across the state. The position will work as part of a team with staff from other Sections and Divisions to respond to public requests for assistance with human-bear conflicts, which will include site visits to provide technical assistance and assess causes of conflicts, trapping, immobilizing and either relocating or euthanizing bears, and retrieving biological information from and disposing of carcasses of dead bears. The position will coordinate the activities of multiple Bear Response Contractors, manage a bear deterrent loaner equipment program for the public, manage bear traps and other equipment for agency use, and enter field data on bears collected in their area of responsibility into an agency-wide human-wildlife conflict database. The position will actively seek out and provide education and outreach opportunities to partner agencies, local governments, businesses, and residents at public events, meetings, schools, and other venues. The position will be expected to maintain communications and relationships with local stakeholders. The position will participate as the lead agency representative on the East Panhandle Bear Stakeholder Group and maintain communications and relationships with local stakeholders. The position will responsible for tracking and reporting the activities of the Bear Stakeholder Group. The position will assist in the implementation of many strategies outlined in the 2012 Florida Black Bear Management Plan.
Pay Rate: $18.20 per hour
Broadband Code: 19-1023-03
Class Code: 5074
Region: Northwest
County: Franklin
Office Address: 350 Carroll Street, Eastpoint, FL 32328
Working Hours: 8:00am – 5:00pm, a flex schedule may be considered
List of Subordinates Supervised: None
Residency Requirement: None
Level of Education & Experience: Bachelor’s degree required, Master’s degree preferred, in environmental science, biology, or other natural resources field. Experience working with wildlife, preferably human-wildlife conflicts – 1 year required, 2+ years preferred. Experience with trapping and handling wildlife, preferably bears. Experience working with stakeholder groups. Related professional experience may substitute for a graduate degree or a graduate degree may substitute for some related professional experience. Proficiency in MS software applications - Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint required, Salesforce and SharePoint preferred.
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:
Candidates requiring a reasonable accommodation, as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, must notify the agency hiring authority and/or People First Service Center (1-866-663-4735). Notification to the hiring authority must be made in advance to allow sufficient time to provide the accommodation.
The State of Florida supports a Drug-Free workplace. All employees are subject to reasonable suspicion drug testing in accordance with Section 112.0455, F.S., Drug-Free Workplace Act.
VETERANS’ PREFERENCE. Pursuant to Chapter 295, Florida Statutes, candidates eligible for Veterans’ Preference will receive preference in employment for Career Service vacancies and are encouraged to apply. Candidates claiming Veterans’ Preference must attach supporting documentation with each submission that includes character of service (for example, DD Form 214 Member Copy #4) along with any other documentation as required by Rule 55A-7, Florida Administrative Code. Veterans’ Preference documentation requirements are available by clicking here. All documentation is due by the close of the vacancy announcement.
http://live.oysterradio.com/