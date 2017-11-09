Veterans can get a free night stay at Florida's State Parks

The Florida Forest Service is offering veterans a nice reason to book a stay at one of Florida's 64 state forest campgrounds.
As a way to say thank you this Veterans Day the Forest Service is offering active duty and honorably discharged military veterans a free night when booking a three-night stay.
You need to book between Wednesday, Nov. 8 and Sunday, Nov. 13, to receive the third night free of charge.
You can book on-line at the Florida State Forests reservations website at www.floridastateforests.reserveamerica.com.
There is a code to enter to get the deal and you will have to show proof of service once you reach your campsite.
And don't forget, the Florida Forest Service also offers reduced rates for campsite reservations and for the Annual Day-Use Entrance Pass to active military and honorably discharged veterans.
Honorably discharged United States veterans with service-connected disabilities also qualify for a free Lifetime Military Entrance Pass.
