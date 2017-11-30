Kite Tales - The monthly newsletter of the Great Florida Birding & Wildlife Trail

4,612 Black Skimmers were counted in Florida during the 2011 count! by Larry Lynch
AUDUBON'S 118TH CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT
December 14, 2017 through January 5, 2018
Since the Christmas Bird count began over 100 years ago, it has relied on volunteers to gather critical data about the patterns of bird behavior. Join an effort near you to participate. There is a specific methodology for the Count, so it’s important that you contact a coordinator near you if you wish to take part. This is a fun and rewarding activity for bird-lovers of any stripe. Many counts are held throughout Florida, just find the one nearest you!
31st ANNUAL FLORIDA MANATEE FESTIVAL
January 13-14, 2018
The Florida Manatee Festival is held in January in downtown Crystal River, FL. The festival features vendors, food, entertainment and manatee tours.
LAKE APOPKA WILDLIFE FESTIVAL & BIRDAPALOOZA BIRDING FESTIVAL
JANUARY 18, 2018 - JANUARY 21, 2018
This festival is perfect for birders visiting Florida or locals wanting to learn more from well-known, knowledgeable birding guides. Add to your life list at an amazing birding area, the 20,000-acre Lake Apopka North Shore. Two full-day trips and 9 half-day trips led by well-known local birding guides are offered, along with two dinners and keynotes. On Saturday participate in the 5th annual Free family-oriented Birdapalooza festival with photo walks, bird banding and guided bus tours.
SPACE COAST BIRDING & WILDLIFE FESTIVAL
JANUARY 24, 2018 - JANUARY 29, 2018
The Space Coast Birding and Wildlife Festival is a 6-day annual event held in Brevard County, Florida the last week in January. We’re proud to assemble a prestigious group of locally, nationally and internationally recognized scientists, biologists, photographers, ornithologists, naturalists, artists and authors.
Did you bird in Florida in 2017? Did you see over 50 species? Then you qualify for a FREE 2017 Big Year Certificate featuring original artwork by Kayleigh Mitchell.
All
of our section guides are now available as eBooks from Amazon
. You can download the guides to your Kindle device or download them to your smartphone and/or tablet and use the Kindle App to read them.