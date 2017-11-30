NOAA Fisheries FishNews – November 29, 2017

|
HIGHLIGHTS
Survey Invites Marine Finfish Aquaculturists to Share Expertise
Marine finfish aquaculturists are invited to complete an online marine food fish survey designed by the participants at the Marine Fish Aquaculture Scoping Workshop held last March. The survey aims to compile general knowledge of 17 food fish species in order to identify the best options for domestic expansion of non-salmonid marine finfish aquaculture in the United States. The survey closes January 15.
.
West Coast
Recovering Marine Mammals Pressure Salmon
A new study finds that recovering populations of sea lions, harbor seals, and other marine mammals on the West Coast are eating more and more Chinook salmon. While the increase in marine mammal populations represents a conversation success, it creates complex trade-offs for managers also charged with protecting the salmon and providing fishing opportunities.
Sea Lion Disease Outbreak Prompts NOAA to Caution Beachgoers
A cyclical bacterial disease outbreak on the West Coast has affected about 50 California sea lions in Washington, Oregon, and California since late summer. NOAA Fisheries advises beachgoers to exercise caution around any stranded California sea lions, as the bacteria can infect humans and pets.
Southeast
Recreational Red Snapper Season in South Atlantic
The recreational harvest of red snapper in South Atlantic federal waters will reopen for 3 days in December 2017. During the open days (December 8
, 9, and 10), the recreational bag limit for red snapper is one fish per person per day with no minimum size limit.
South Atlantic Update Fall 2017 Available
The latest issue of the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council newsletter, South Atlantic Update, is now available. Read about the Council’s latest actions, updates on cobia and golden tilefish, and a pilot project for reporting recreational catch.
Greater Atlantic
Community Resilience in the Greater Atlantic
The Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office released a new website containing information on how NOAA Fisheries and partners work to improve community resilience and support regional fishing communities.
Events
November 30
Last day of the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee (MAFAC) meeting in Silver Spring, Maryland.
in Silver Spring, Maryland.
November 30
(Rescheduled from September) Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop in Panama City, Florida.
in Panama City, Florida.
December 4–8
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina.
December 5
Quantitative Ecology and Socioeconomics Training (QUEST) webinar on Incorporating Ecosystem and Economic Models into Management Strategy Evaluation.
.
December 7
Public hearing in Honolulu on proposed critical habitat designation for main Hawaiian Islands insular false killer whales.
.
December 8 and 13
Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops in New York and Louisiana.
December 11–14
Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Annapolis, Maryland.
December 14
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop in Largo, Florida.
in Largo, Florida.
Announcements
December 4
Application and required vessel information due for the Atlantic Highly Migratory Species 2018 Shark Research Fishery.
.
December 21
Proposals due for the 2018/2019 Monkfish Research Set-Aside Program.
.
December 22
Nominations due for the 2018 National Wetlands Awards.
.
January 15
Responses due to Marine Finfish Aquaculture Workshop Survey.
.
January 22
Applications due for position of Director of Science and Research, Alaska Region.
.
January 26
Applications due for the 2018 NOAA Fisheries–Sea Grant Joint Fellowship Program.
.
Federal Register Actions
Visit regulations.gov
for a list of only those actions open for public comment. Scroll search for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For a list of all daily actions, check the Federal Register online.