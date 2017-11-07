Lecture: Florida Manatees in the Northern Gulf of Mexico: Why Do Some Go West?

Sightings of Florida manatees (Trichechus manatus latirostris) in the northern Gulf of Mexico (NGOM) have been increasing, but their distribution, movements, and resource use have not been well documented. USGS researchers have a long history conducting studies on manatees in the NGOM and are currently documenting the extent of migrations and determining patterns of habitat use for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. Tools being used to create maps of functional habitat types include capturing and assessing the health of manatees that use this region, documenting individuals through photo-id, interpreting their movements through satellite telemetry, and investigating use areas. Additionally, detailed assessments of the underlying habitat components (i.e., water body, physical characteristics, water quality, vegetation species assemblages, etc...) contribute to our knowledge of manatee habitat use and movement patterns within the region. This information will help managers in the NGOM understand and protect this federally-threatened species.