Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Wewahitchka man killed in single vehicle accident

 An elderly Wewahitchka man was killed in a single vehicle accident in Gulf County on Sunday.

77 year old Donald Burkett was killed after losing control of his vehicle on a dirt road at about 3:45 Sunday afternoon.

The Highway patrol said Burkett was on County Road 20 about 5 miles east of Highway 71 when he lost control of his Mercury Mountaineer while taking a right hand curve.

The vehicle went into a spin and overturned.

Burkett was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.


He was pronounced dead at the scene.


