Traffic Delays on State Road 65 Graham Creek Bridge

Chipley – Drivers traveling State Road 65 over the Graham Creek bridge, 12 miles north of U.S 98 in Eastpont (Franklin County) will encounter alternating lane closures, Tuesday, Nov. 14 to Friday, Nov. 17 as workers perform geotechnical survey work. Lane closures will remain in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All planned activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the work zone. For more information follow the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.
