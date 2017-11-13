Learn more about oyster restoration efforts in the Apalachicola Bay

There will be a public meeting on Tuesday to update the public on the ongoing oyster restoration research project going on in the Apalachicola Bay.
Scientists from the University of Florida along with officials from the Fish and Wildlife Commission and the Department of Agriculture will be on hand to update the public on a 5 year research project they are undertaking to help with the restoration of oysters in the Apalachicola Bay.
The project began in 2015 and is examining oyster health, productivity, reef structure, and water quality needed to support the Bay’s oyster industry as it recovers from a catastrophic collapse in 2012. .
Specifically researchers are using three 10 acre sites around the bay to find the optimal amount of shell that is needed to make an oyster reef productive again.
The project is supported by a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
If you would like to learn more about the program and hear some of the researchers’ findings, come to the public meeting tomorrow afternoon at 5 o’clock at the Apalachicola Community Center at Battery Park.
http://live.oysterradio.com/