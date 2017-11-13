Apalachicola Research Reserve Hosts Free Black Bear Talk

~ Florida’s black bears are a conservation success story, but the story is still unfolding ~
WHAT: Free ‘Reserve Wednesday’ talk, Florida’s Black Bears
WHEN: Wednesday, November 15, 2017
2 – 3 p.m.
2 – 3 p.m.
WHERE: Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center
HOW: Registration is not required, but seating is limited. For more information, call 850-670-7702 or email gibby.conrad@dep.state.fl.us.
Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve is presenting another of its monthly Reserve Wednesday talk this Wednesday, November 15 at 2-3pm. From cub to adult, you are welcome to attend to learn about the only species of bear found in Florida! FWC will be presenting about black bears and their behavior, ways to mitigate human-bear conflict, and how to live safely in bear country. Conservation efforts for the black bear in Florida have come a long way, and this presentation will contain an update on the status of the Apalachicola sub-population.
About the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Florida Coastal OfficeThe Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Coastal Office (FCO) is responsible for oversight of the state’s 41 Aquatic Preserves, three National Estuarine Research Reserves, the Coral Reef Conservation Program, the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, the Florida Coastal Management Program and the Outer Continental Shelf Program. It is the mission of FCO to conserve and restore Florida’s coastal, ocean, and aquatic resources for the benefit of people and the environment. For more information, visit http://www.dep.state.fl.us/
coastal/
http://live.oysterradio.com/