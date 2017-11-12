Wakulla County Historical Society November 2017 Program "The Rehwinkel Family"

The Wakulla County Historical Society will be featuring Mr. Mark Hudson on November 14th, 7:00 pm at the Wakulla County Public Library.
Mark Hudson is a 4th generation Wakulla Countian on his mother, Miriam Rehwinkel Hudson's side. Mark has extensive extended family in Wakulla county, including the Alligoods, Boatwrights, Greens, Boyettes, Rakers, Duggars, Towles, Allens, Moodys, McCallisters, and then the lists jumps to Gadsden, Jefferson, Jackson, Polk counties and into Georgia.
On November 14th, Mark will be telling us about his Great, Great Grandfather, Henry Charles Rehwinkel, Sr. (1837-1929), who immigrated from Hanover, Germany in 1856 to New York, where he worked as a gardener. He decided to move south, stopping for a while in Savannah and Columbus, Georgia. He finally made it to Wakulla County after the War Between the States and Mark will tell you the rest of the story.
Mark will also have a display of old clocks, which have been passed down in his family, to share with us.
This should be a most interesting program, his Great Grandfather, Henry Charles Rehwinkel , Jr. (1876-1969) was a census enumerator on the 1920, 1930 and 1940 records in Wakulla County. Many of us remember Mark's grandparents, Roy and Florence Moody Rehwinkel, they had a mercantile and feed store in Crawfordville, right on the corner of Crawfordville Highway and Arran Road. His parents were Bert and Miriam Rehwinkel Hudson. Bert Hudson was considered an authority on raising and managing livestock and he authored a text book on cattle diseases in the early 60's. His father's brother was Jewell Hudson, a lawyer in Wakulla County for many years, he donated the land for Hudson and Azalea parks.
Please make plans to join us on November 14th for the story of a true Wakulla County family.
