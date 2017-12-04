Blackmon named Troop Commander for Troop H

The Florida Highway Patrol has appointed Captain Chris Blackmon as the new Troop Commander for Troop H.
Troop H is headquartered in Tallahassee and covers 8 counties including Franklin, Liberty and Wakulla Counties.
Blackmon is a 27-year law enforcement veteran who has most recently served as the District Commander for the Orlando District.
Blackmon joined the Florida Highway Patrol in 1990.
He also served on the Lieutenant Governor’s protection detail for Lieutenant Governors Brogan, Kottkamp and Jennings.
He was awarded the 1992 National MADD DUI Officer of the Year, he became the first FHP Drug Recognition Expert in 1994 and was named the Lake County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2002.
http://live.oysterradio.com/