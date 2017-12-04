Forest Service may increase fees to pay for improvements

The U.S. Forest Service is asking for public feedback on a plan to raise fees to improve recreation sites and trails in the Apalachicola, Osceola and Ocala National Forests.
Florida's national forests welcome over 1.1 million visitors every year to enjoy nearly 1,500 miles of trails, 118 developed recreation sites and activities such as hunting, fishing, camping, biking and swimming.
The Forest service hopes to upgrade trail and campground infrastructure and amenities, Improve trail maps, brochures, and signs and improve the restrooms in some of the recreation areas.
They would also like to enhance security patrols in recreation areas.
The improvements would be paid for by changes in fees at some sites on the forests.
The proposed increases depend on the recreation site you're visiting – for example the fee for using the Camel Lake Campground could double from 10 to 20 dollars, while the hickory landing and campground fee could increase from 3 dollar to 10 dollars.
A full list of the proposed fees is available on-line.
The Forest Service plans to use up to 95 percent of the funds it collects to operate, maintain and improve sites here in Florida.
If you would like to comment on the proposed fee increase, just contact the forest’s recreation program manager.
For the Apalachicola National Forest that's Chandra Roberts.
She can be reached by e-mail at chandraroberts@fs.fed.us
https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/florida/home/?cid=FSEPRD565031
