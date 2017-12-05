Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf County

DEP Logo
Florida Department of
Environmental Protection

Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Rick Scott
Governor

Carlos Lopez-Cantera
Lt. Governor

Noah Valenstein
Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Stormwater - Small Construction (1-5 AC)
Project Name: RISH PARK POND
Location Id: FLR10RM23
Location Name: Rish Park Pond
County: Gulf
Application Number: FLR10RM23-001

For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Npdes Stormwater permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-7522


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at