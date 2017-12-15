County redrawing plans for SGI restrooms

The plans to renovate the public restrooms at the St. George Island public beach are going back to the drawing board – literally.
The Franklin County commission voted this month to redraw the plans for the bathroom project so that the scope of work falls within the county's budget of 120 thousand dollars.
The new plan will prioritize making the bathrooms handicapped accessible.
County coordinator Michael Moron said there should also be enough money to replace the roof, replace all of the fixtures, add some indoor and outdoor lighting, and add an outside shower.
The architects are working on the new plans new plans – so it will likely be next year before the work can be bid out for construction.
