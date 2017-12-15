Mill Road project scaled back due o budget constraints

Roberts and Roberts Construction out of Panama City has been awarded the bid to widen and resurface Mill Road along the Carrabelle River.
The company was the lowest bidder for the project at over 2.1 million dollars.
Even that bid was more than the county has to pay for the work, which is about 1.5 million dollars, so the project has been scaled back so it can be done within budget.
The original project included widening and resurfacing about 1.7 miles of Mill road as well as about 3.1 miles of new construction, striping, signs, and minor drainage improvements.
To bring the project within budget the new construction was scaled back by about a mile and a quarter.
Commissioners said that shouldn't be too much of a problem because very few people live in that area.
