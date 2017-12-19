Do you have the latest hunting news?

December
FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet
The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
Draft rule changes related to hunting and to FWC-managed areas
At its December meeting, the Commission approved drafts of rule changes related to hunting and FWC-managed areas around the state. Most of the draft rule changes expand or enhance hunting opportunities based on hunter preference and sound science to ensure sustainability. Other draft rules promote safety or address limiting or prohibiting the take of antlerless deer at a couple WMAs. If approved as final rules in February 2018, most would take effect July 1, 2018.
For more information: http://myfwc.com/media/
Provide your input on draft rule changes.
Give the gift of a lifetime!
Just in time for the holidays, the Lifetime Sportsman’s License is being offered at a REDUCED price for Florida youth and young adults who are 17-years-old and younger. Give this gift that lasts a lifetime at 25% off the normal price from now until Dec. 31! The license covers saltwater and freshwater recreational fishing, hunting and most associated permits. This temporary fee reduction was approved by Gov. Rick Scott via a proclamation.
New waterfowl hunting guide with duck ID photos
News about FWC-managed shooting ranges
Counting quail
Seeing or hearing northern bobwhite quail on your property? Share that knowledge on our new quail sightings webpage! Documenting when and where quail are found or heard on private lands will help biologists boost quail populations in Florida. We already work with landowners on restoring quail habitat, but more data will help. Learn more about how you can help conservation efforts.
Photo by Tall Timbers Research Station & Land Conservancy.
Short Cuts
Hunting season opportunities in December
Zone A general gun season: Nov. 18, 2017 – Jan. 7, 2018
Zone B general gun season: Dec. 2, 2017 – Feb. 18, 2018
Zone C general gun season: Nov. 4, 2017 – Jan. 21, 2018
Zone D general gun season: Dec. 9, 2017 – Feb. 18, 2018
Gray squirrel season: Oct. 14, 2017 - Mar. 4, 2018
Quail season: Nov. 11, 2017 - Mar. 4, 2018
Regular waterfowl season (ducks, coots and light geese): Dec. 9, 2017 – Jan. 28, 2018.
3rd phase of dove season: Dec. 12, 2017 - Jan. 15, 2018.
For more season date information:
2017-2018 Florida hunting season dates and bag limits
2017-2018 Florida migratory bird hunting season dates and bag limits (waterfowl doves, etc)
Limited entry hunt application period
Phase II applications period for Quail Quota: Dec. 15, 2017 – Dec. 25, 2017
For more information about limited entry hunt application periods.
Sign up for a hunter safety course
Hunter safety courses cover firearms safety, wildlife conservation, responsible hunting and more. Students can attend a no-cost traditional classroom course. Or they can complete the classroom portion online. FWC’s website offers several online courses including a FREE option. After the online classroom portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a skills day.
Bookmark these links to find information fast!
Get your hunting license and permits
2017-2018 Florida Hunting Regulations
New hunter information
Find a FWC-Managed Shooting Range
Warm holiday wishes from our family to yours!
Learn more about hunting in Florida at MyFWC.com/Hunting.
http://live.oysterradio.com/