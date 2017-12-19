Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Do you have the latest hunting news?

Hunt Florida Banner

December

FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet

The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the 
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Draft rule changes related to hunting and to FWC-managed areas

At its December meeting, the Commission approved drafts of rule changes related to hunting and FWC-managed areas around the state. Most of the draft rule changes expand or enhance hunting opportunities based on hunter preference and sound science to ensure sustainability. Other draft rules promote safety or address limiting or prohibiting the take of antlerless deer at a couple WMAs. If approved as final rules in February 2018, most would take effect July 1, 2018.
For more information: http://myfwc.com/media/4339754/12C-HuntingRules.pdf and http://myfwc.com/media/4327201/12C-SM-HuntingSupplement.pdf.
Provide your input on draft rule changes.

Give the gift of a lifetime!

Just in time for the holidays, the Lifetime Sportsman’s License is being offered at a REDUCED price for Florida youth and young adults who are 17-years-old and younger. Give this gift that lasts a lifetime at 25% off the normal price from now until Dec. 31! The license covers saltwater and freshwater recreational fishing, hunting and most associated permits. This temporary fee reduction was approved by Gov. Rick Scott via a proclamation.
Purchase them online today! 
Lifetime License

New waterfowl hunting guide with duck ID photos

waterfowl guide
We have a brand new Guide to Waterfowl Hunting in Florida. This is a great tool for beginning waterfowl hunters, and experienced waterfowlers will appreciate it, too. It lists public duck hunting areas, illustrates several decoy placement setups, gives scouting and hunting tips, and provides outstanding duck identification photos of most every duck you’re likely to see.
Waterfowl hunting season dates.

News about FWC-managed shooting ranges

Triple N grand opening
The Triple N Ranch Shooting Range celebrated its grand opening Saturday, Nov. 18. The new range, located south of Kissimmee/St. Cloud in Osceola County, features a fully automated 19-station sporting clays course and multiple-position rifle and handgun ranges.
 The Triple N Ranch Shooting Range was developed to accommodate the growing demand for facilities that safely support the needs of recreational target shooters, hunters and hunter safety students. The range, located at 595 Donovan Crews Road in St. Cloud, was established by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) in partnership with Osceola County using Wildlife Restoration Program funds. Additional support and funding was provided by Osceola County, the National Rifle Association, and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.
 The Indian River County Public Shooting Range, which offers supervised rifle and handgun ranges, sporting clays, 5-stand, trap, skeet, air rifle and archery ranges, now offers a hunter safety classroom! This new classroom will enable certified instructors to regularly host classes for youth or adult hunters to learn firearms safety and strategies for safe and responsible hunting.
See all FWC-managed ranges.

Counting quail

Seeing or hearing northern bobwhite quail on your property? Share that knowledge on our new quail sightings webpage! Documenting when and where quail are found or heard on private lands will help biologists boost quail populations in Florida. We already work with landowners on restoring quail habitat, but more data will help. Learn more about how you can help conservation efforts.
Photo by Tall Timbers Research Station & Land Conservancy.
Counting quail

Short Cuts

Hunting season opportunities in December
Zone A general gun season: Nov. 18, 2017 –  Jan. 7, 2018
Zone B general gun season: Dec. 2, 2017 – Feb. 18, 2018
Zone C general gun season: Nov. 4, 2017  – Jan. 21, 2018
Zone D general gun season: Dec. 9, 2017 –  Feb. 18, 2018
Gray squirrel season: Oct. 14, 2017 - Mar. 4, 2018
Quail season: Nov. 11, 2017 - Mar. 4, 2018
Regular waterfowl season (ducks, coots and light geese): Dec. 9, 2017 –  Jan. 28, 2018.
3rd phase of dove season: Dec. 12, 2017 - Jan. 15, 2018.
For more season date information:
2017-2018 Florida hunting season dates and bag limits
2017-2018 Florida migratory bird hunting season dates and bag limits (waterfowl doves, etc)
Limited entry hunt application period
Phase II applications period for Quail Quota: Dec. 15, 2017 – Dec. 25, 2017
For more information about limited entry hunt application periods.
Sign up for a hunter safety course
Hunter safety courses cover firearms safety, wildlife conservation, responsible hunting and more. Students can attend a no-cost traditional classroom course. Or they can complete the classroom portion online. FWC’s website offers several online courses including a FREE option. After the online classroom portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a skills day.
Bookmark these links to find information fast!
Get your hunting license and permits
2017-2018 Florida Hunting Regulations
New hunter information 
Find a FWC-Managed Shooting Range
Treestand safety

Warm holiday wishes from our family to yours!

We hope you experience the joy that comes when family and friends gather together. For many, annual holiday traditions include enjoying beautiful outdoor Florida with loved ones. However you celebrate, we hope this holiday season is filled with cheer! Merry Christmas!
Holiday meme

Learn more about hunting in Florida at MyFWC.com/Hunting.
Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web Page.



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at