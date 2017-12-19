WILD Times Winter 2017 Issue

Winter Issue 2017
Inside This Issue
A Message From the Coordinator
Dear WILD Ones,
I'm thinking of you and wishing you time with loved ones and with nature this holiday season. Wherever we are, in whatever phase of life, we can be fascinated by nature. I found this leaf (see photo below) the other day on a walk near my apartment. Emerson was right about nature. Trees and leaves and flowers offer richness to all, no matter the status of our existence.
Sadly, two dedicated WILD Ones, Roy King and Peggy Hill, recently passed away. Both will be greatly missed. Project WILD has been part of Florida's education community since 1983 because people like Roy and Peggy cared about our wild places. We can celebrate their lives by striving for increased wildlife conservation education in Florida's schools and communities.
To see many of you reactivate is amazing--wow! As a human being, with all that life can bring, an absence from active facilitating is common and understandable. When we are able to offer our time and talents to a cause we love, we become active again. Once a WILD One, always a WILD One!
New facilitators are becoming WILD leaders, which is tremendous. We witnessed this at 2017 Call of the WILD, as new folks stepped in to offer presentations. The diversity among us is exhilarating. The sharing of ideas from newbies and veterans, priceless.
Empowering others with educational tools and inspiring in them a desire to appreciate and conserve Florida's wildlife is a gift that we must give away to keep. Facilitating workshops is invigorating. Afterwards, I often feel as if the participants had given me more than I gave them. Others have shared a similar feeling. Thank you educators! This mindset is the same with me serving as your coordinator. The facilitators give me tons of inspiration. We need spring and summer workshop proposals. I'm here to help. Let's keep getting WILD and staying WILD. Thank you everyone!
Anita
Congratulations to the 2017 Facilitator of the Year!
Featured Activity: Migration Barriers
Grant Opportunity
Train the Trainer: Ocala Youth Camp February 23-25, 2018
Call of the WILD 2017 Summary: Save the Date for 2018!
Next Call of the WILD is scheduled for November 9-11, 2018 at the Ocala Youth Camp.
Call of the WILD is the annual professional development retreat and awards celebration for facilitators. It was held November 10-12, 2017 at Ocala Youth Camp and included inside and outdoors professional development, camaraderie, and networking. This year we were fortunate to have a Florida Trail Association's Van Tran present and two Florida Trail volunteers led a hike! Peter Kleinhenz from Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission presented on the amazing aspects of the Wildlife Management Areas. We experienced educational as well as entertaining presentations from several WILD Ones, helping us learn how to improve our WILD workshops. Many of us took advantage of the outdoor skills session to practice paddling as we yakked and kayaked the beautiful Lake Eaton. We experienced the traditional Cracker Swap, campfires, crafts, and storytelling. Thank you!
Conference Theme: Environmental Education in a Changing World
This is a great opportunity to get WILD and stay WILD!
Florida Black Bear 90 minute session: Saturday March 17
Schoolyard Wildlife With Citizen Scientist Twist: March 18
Flying WILD Workshop: March 18
Check out the full conference schedule at:
https://www.seea-leef2018.com/
The early bird registration runs Dec. 15, 2017 - January 31, 2018.
Up Soon on the Calendar
January 13: Growing Up WILD: St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge
Contact: lori_nicholson@fws.gov
January 13: Aquatic WILD: Greynolds Park, Miami
Contact: seleefer@webtv.net
January 20: Project WILD/Aquatic Combo: Plant City
Contact: ehollen@gswcf.org
January 20: Growing Up WILD: Selby Gardens, Sarasota
Contact: tracydigsplants@gmail.com
January 27: Field Investigations in Conservation, Miami
Contact: seleefer@webtv.net
For the full WILD Workshop Calendar please go to:
http://outreach.myfwc.com/
In Memory of Roy King
Carrie Hamby, former Project WILD Coordinator, sent the following about Roy King:
"...Roy King was my friend, neighbor, colleague and mentor. Roy was always inquisitive, respectful, fun to talk with, and an ally when I needed moral support in the often difficult work of education. Once, when I was overwhelmed with the task of avoiding the slings and arrows, he advised me to 'let it roll off your back like a beautiful wood duck.' That always stuck with me, that he would identify the species of duck. I missed seeing Roy these last few years, but I know he was doing what he loved..." (Photo right, Roy King)
In Memory of Peggy "Bird" Hill
This was sent by Lisa Hickey, WILD Facilitator:
"Peggy was so good at facilitating PLT and all the Project WILD activities with me. She was a great mentor."
Audrey Swindal, longtime WILD One, sent this:
."..Peggy is also a past president of LEEF, but Project WILD was closest to her heart. We will miss her. She is one of the older, in years of service, of our facilitators. I believe I'm probably one of the last facilitators who attended the very first Florida WILD at the Lake Eton camp with Jim Phillips and Dale Crider..."
(Photo left: Peggy Hill)
Note: 2018 Spring Issue of WILD Times submission deadline: March 2, 2018
Questions or comments? E-mail: anita.forester@myfwc.com
Ph.: 850-488-4679
For more information contact: FLProjectWild@MyFWC.com
