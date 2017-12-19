Tuesday, December 19, 2017

WILD Times Winter 2017 Issue

Winter Issue 2017

Inside This Issue

A Message From the Coordinator

Dear WILD Ones,
I'm thinking of you and wishing you time with loved ones and with nature this holiday season. Wherever we are, in whatever phase of life, we can be fascinated by nature. I found this leaf (see photo below) the other day on a walk near my apartment. Emerson was right about nature. Trees and leaves and flowers offer richness to all, no matter the status of our existence. 
Sadly, two dedicated WILD Ones, Roy King and Peggy Hill, recently passed away. Both will be greatly missed. Project WILD has been part of Florida's education community since 1983 because people like Roy and Peggy cared about our wild places. We can celebrate their lives by striving for increased wildlife conservation education in Florida's schools and communities.
To see many of you reactivate is amazing--wow! As a human being, with all that life can bring, an absence from active facilitating is common and understandable. When we are able to offer our time and talents to a cause we love, we become active again. Once a WILD One, always a WILD One!
New facilitators are becoming WILD leaders, which is tremendous. We witnessed this at 2017 Call of the WILD, as new folks stepped in to offer presentations. The diversity among us is exhilarating. The sharing of ideas from newbies and veterans, priceless.
Empowering others with educational tools and inspiring in them a desire to appreciate and conserve Florida's wildlife is a gift that we must give away to keep.  Facilitating workshops is invigorating. Afterwards, I often feel as if the participants had given me more than I gave them. Others have shared a similar feeling. Thank you educators! This mindset is the same with me serving as your coordinator. The facilitators give me tons of inspiration.  We need spring and summer workshop proposals. I'm here to help.  Let's keep getting WILD and staying WILD. Thank you everyone!

Anita
anita.forester@myfwc.com
What is Project WILD
Project WILD Workshop/Event Schedule
850-488-4679
Congratulations to the 2017 Facilitator of the Year!

Marcia Bisnett became a Project WILD facilitator in the late 1980's. Since then she has led every type of workshop many times over, inspiring hundreds and hundreds of educators to get WILD with their students. She has served as a mentor to incoming facilitators and continues to co-facilitate Train the Trainer weekends. Marcia's experience as a classroom science teacher, combined with her passion for conservation education, has made her a valuable contributor to WILD's Advisory Team and a popular workshop facilitator. She knows how to walk the walk. Thank you Marcia! (Photo left: Marcia Bisnett)

Featured Activity: Migration Barriers

 Migration is a fascinating topic with many educational applications. Flying WILD has several bird related migration lessons. The learning objective in Migration Barriers from the Project WILD (terrestrial) Guide, page 308 is to recognize that land animals also migrate.  This activity calls for students to create murals depicting wildlife habitat. Territories can be built to scale. Students conduct research. The murals depict this animal's needs for healthy survival as it pertains to wild survival.  Creating and then posting these vibrant murals  stimulates discussion and debate concerning components and placement of habitat. Then, engage students in problem-solving by introducing real-world situations such as determining where subdivisions, interstates, malls, or airports should be placed to balance the needs of wildlife and people. 
This activity will encourage students to ask questions and take part in evidence-based debate as they plan wildlife corridors and property development. The leading real-world question is: How do we keep the wildlife population healthy and wild?"    

Grant Opportunity

Capacity Building Grants: Advancing Scientific and Environmental Literacy in Children and Youth
Key Dates and Information
Total funding available: $3 million available, with a minimum request of $75,000
Award duration: Up to 24 months

Letter of Intent (LOI)
An LOI is required for this funding opportunity.
December 13, 2017: Online LOI submission opens
February 14, 2018, 5:00 pm ET: LOIs due
Full Proposal
February 15, 2018: Online full proposal submission opens (ONLY to applicants who submitted an LOI)
April 11, 2018, 5:00pm ET: Full proposals due 
Award Selection and Notification
Summer-Fall 2018
For More Information:
http://nas.edu/gulf/grants/education-2018/index.htm?utm_source=direct&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=2018_education_announcement

Train the Trainer: Ocala Youth Camp February 23-25, 2018

If you have attended a Project WILD workshop and are ready to take it to the next level then this training is for you.  Also, if you have not been an active facilitator and would like to reactivate, this training is for you!
This weekend training is provided cost free, which includes bunk housing, meals, and training materials.  We do ask that you follow-up by facilitating or co-facilitating a workshop in your area. 
If you are interested in attending this training please contact anita.forester@myfwc.com for an application. The deadline is approaching quickly! **Note** We still need experienced WILD Ones to attend as mentors. Please let me know if you can help out. Thank you!

Call of the WILD 2017 Summary: Save the Date for 2018!

Next Call of the WILD is scheduled for November 9-11, 2018 at the Ocala Youth Camp.

Call of the WILD is the annual professional development retreat and awards celebration for facilitators. It was held November 10-12, 2017 at Ocala Youth Camp and included inside and outdoors professional development, camaraderie, and networking.  This year we were fortunate to have a Florida Trail Association's Van Tran present and two Florida Trail  volunteers led a hike! Peter Kleinhenz from Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission presented on the amazing aspects of the Wildlife Management Areas. We experienced educational as well as entertaining presentations from several WILD Ones, helping us learn how to improve our WILD workshops. Many of us took advantage of the outdoor skills session to practice paddling as we yakked and kayaked the beautiful Lake Eaton. We experienced the traditional Cracker Swap, campfires, crafts, and storytelling. Thank you!
A 2017 Call participant photo is posted below. For more photos, go to www.Flickr.com and search people for Florida Project Wild or https://flic.kr/ps/38i3vW

Advisory Team: 2018 Meeting Dates

Project WILD has an informal, ever-changing, but valuable advisory team. The input from participants aids in the decision making process for budget planning, best practices, and continuous improvement of our programs and trainings. If you are interested please notify anita.forester@myfwc.com so that we can put you on the reminder email as the meeting dates approach. We welcome your input. Thank you!

2018 WILD Advisory Meeting Dates

  • January 25, 2018 (Phone Conference) 3:30pm to 5:00pm
  • April 26, 2018 (Phone Conference) 3:30pm to 5:00pm
  • July 26, 2018 (Phone Conference) 3:30pm to 5:00pm
  • November 9, 2018 (Face to face meeting, Camp Ocala, 1:00pm-3:00pm
The conference call phone number is 888-670-3525.  When prompted, log in with the following code: 1719080072 followed by the # sign 

LEEF SEEA Conference: March 16-18, 2018: St. Petersburg, FL

Conference Theme: Environmental Education in a Changing World
This is a great opportunity to get WILD and stay WILD!

Florida Black Bear 90 minute session: Saturday March 17
Schoolyard Wildlife With Citizen Scientist TwistMarch 18
Flying WILD WorkshopMarch 18
Check out the full conference schedule at:
https://www.seea-leef2018.com/
The early bird registration runs Dec. 15, 2017 - January 31, 2018.
https://www.seea-leef2018.com/          See you there!

Up Soon on the Calendar

January
January 13: Growing Up WILD: St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge
Contact: lori_nicholson@fws.gov
 January 13Aquatic WILD: Greynolds Park, Miami
Contact: seleefer@webtv.net

January 20: Project WILD/Aquatic Combo: Plant City
Contact: ehollen@gswcf.org
January 20: Growing Up WILD: Selby Gardens, Sarasota
Contact: tracydigsplants@gmail.com
January 27Field Investigations in Conservation, Miami
Contact: seleefer@webtv.net
 For the full WILD Workshop Calendar please go to:
http://outreach.myfwc.com/events/event_list.asp?show=&group=&start=12%2F14%2F2017&end=&view=&cid=4095
In Memory of Roy King

Carrie Hamby, former Project WILD Coordinator, sent the following about Roy King:
"...Roy King was my friend, neighbor, colleague and mentor. Roy was always inquisitive, respectful, fun to talk with, and an ally when I needed moral support in the often difficult work of education. Once, when I was overwhelmed with the task of avoiding the slings and arrows, he advised me to 'let it roll off your back like a beautiful wood duck.' That always stuck with me, that he would identify the species of duck. I missed seeing Roy these last few years, but I know he was doing what he loved..." (Photo right, Roy King)
In Memory of Peggy "Bird" Hill

This was sent by Lisa Hickey, WILD Facilitator:
"Peggy was so good at facilitating PLT and all the Project WILD activities with me.  She was a great mentor."
Audrey Swindal, longtime WILD One, sent this:
."..Peggy is also a past president of LEEF, but Project WILD was closest to her heart.  We will miss her.  She is one of the older, in years of service, of our facilitators.  I believe I'm probably one of the last facilitators who attended the very first Florida WILD at the Lake Eton camp with Jim Phillips and Dale Crider..." 
(Photo left: Peggy Hill)

 Note: 2018 Spring Issue of WILD Times submission deadline: March 2, 2018 

 Questions or comments?  E-mail: anita.forester@myfwc.com       Ph.:  850-488-4679


For more information contact: FLProjectWild@MyFWC.com


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at