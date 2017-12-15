The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Presents Butts & Clucks Cook-Off

We would like to announce the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce's newest event. The Butts & Clucks Cook-off on the Bay, this event has been sanctioned by the Florida BBQ Association and is now a regional championship BBQ Cook-off with the winner moving on to the Jack Daniels Championship with over $10,000 in prizes to be awarded. The event will be held on January 26th and 27th in Battery Park in Apalachicola. Include there will be a Judging seminar on Thursday, January 25th for anyone interested in being a state certified BBQ Judge.
Also, during the event we will be having a Deviled Egg
(The Cluck that came from the Butt Contest) contest to be judged on Saturday the 27th
anyone that is interested go to www.ButtsandClucks.com
for more information.
On Saturday at 3:30 we will also having a concert by local band "Southern Flood" to continue until awards ceremony at 5:00pm.
The Butts & Clucks, like all sanctioned events in the BBQ world will have multiple teams coming in from all over the state as well as Georgia and Alabama. Currently we have teams that have signed up from Orlando, North Carolina, Jacksonville, Panama City, Fort Walton Beach and Americus Georgia. This is an annual event now for the Chamber of Commerce which we hope will get larger and larger each year bringing a much-needed boost to the area in a typically slow time of year. These teams travel all over competing in these events bringing family and friends which most will be new to our area.
We would like to offer the opportunity for businesses and individuals to sponsor this event. The Chamber as always will do its very best to showcase the sponsors leading up to the event and during the event with Newspaper Mentions, Radio Mentions, Multiple posts on Facebook, listed in the newsletters, visibility in the park during the event and information included in all the teams and judge's welcome packets. We also will be including the sponsors logos and names on the T-Shirt for the event which you can see the logo on the top left of this page. As well as all sponsors names and logos will be included on the main page of the website. The Sponsorships are as follows:
_____Chicken Sponsor $250.00
Name of Business on T-Shirt, 1 T-Shirt, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event, listed on main page of website and sponsor information provided in welcome packets for all judges and Teams.
_____Pig Sponsor $500.00
Business Logo on T-Shirt, 2 T-Shirts, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event at Concert and Main stage, listed on main page of website and sponsor information provided in welcome packets for all judges and Teams.
_____Cow Sponsor $1,000.00
Prime location Logo on T-Shirt, 4 T-Shirts, Awards Sponsor, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, Newsletter, Visibility in the park during the event at Concert and Main stage During awards ceremony, listed on main page of website and sponsor information provided in welcome packets for all judges and Teams. 12X12 location in park for a booth during the event.
Thank you
John C. Solomon, Executive Director