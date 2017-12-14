Thursday, December 14, 2017
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES Wakulla County Extension Service
RECEPTIONIST/SECRETARY
RE-ADVERTISEMENT
Wakulla County Extension Service
The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is seeking qualified applicants for an OPS part-time Receptionist/Secretary in the IFAS/Extension Service Office of the Board.
The successful candidate must be 18 years of age, be a high school graduate or possess an acceptable equivalency diploma. Three to five years of work experience in secretarial and clerical work or an equivalent combination of training and experience may substitute. Must be able to use software such as Outlook, Word, Publisher, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, Adobe Acrobat 9, and Web publishing software and learn new software as required. Knowledge and use of social media is required. Previous applicants are still being considered and do not need to reapply.
Starting salary is $10.45 an hour. To apply, send a Wakulla County employment application to Human Resources, P.O. Box 1263, Crawfordville, FL 32326. Applications may be obtained by visiting our website at www.mywakulla.com. Questions? Please contact Deborah DuBose at 850.926.9500 x 707. Drug screening is required. Veteran’s preference will be given to qualified applicants. Wakulla County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. Closing date is Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.
