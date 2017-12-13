NOAA Fisheries FishNews – December 13, 2017

|
HIGHLIGHTS
Operation Coral Rescue is Underway
NOAA scientists have partnered with several organizations to help quickly assess damage to coral reefs in Florida and Puerto Rico following this year’s very active hurricane season. One of those partners is Force Blue, a nonprofit group that gives former military combat divers opportunities to use their specialized training to assist with coral reef conservation.
Learn About Deep-Sea Corals
Deep-sea corals occur in waters of every region of the United States, in all kinds of shapes, sizes, colors, and depths. Three new NOAA story maps allow you to explore deep-sea corals around the nation in detail. Learn about the history of U.S. deep-sea coral protections; exploring deep-sea corals in the Gulf of Maine; and predicting deep-sea coral habitat.
Second National Electronic Monitoring Workshop
A diverse group of nearly 100 stakeholders gathered in Seattle in November of last year to share information on what is working—and what challenges remain—in the implementation of electronic monitoring technologies in fisheries observation. This Second National Electronic Monitoring Workshop served as a follow-up to the first, held in January 2014, which focused on technological developments.
Atlantic Highly Migratory Species 2018 Permits
NOAA Fisheries announces the availability of vessel permits for Atlantic Tunas, Swordfish General Commercial, and Atlantic Highly Migratory Species. This notice outlines the procedure for obtaining those permits and mentions two permit “endorsements” new for 2018.
Alaska
Implementing Electronic Monitoring in Alaska
Since 2000, Alaska has been at the forefront of a nationwide NOAA Fisheries effort to install electronic monitoring systems on fishing vessels. In this interview, Chris Rilling from the Alaska Fisheries Science Center and Jennifer Mondragon from the Alaska Regional Office discuss plans for the next phase of electronic monitoring implementation in 2018.
West Coast
Pacific Ocean Perch: West Coast Rebuilding Success
NOAA Fisheries has declared the Pacific ocean perch population rebuilt—the third West Coast groundfish stock rebuilt this year. These successes, well ahead of schedule, reflect sound, science-based management and strong partnerships among NOAA Fisheries, the Pacific Fishery Management Council, and the fishing industry.
Recovery Plans for Snake River Salmon, Steelhead
NOAA Fisheries adopted two final recovery plans for three species of Snake River salmon and steelhead listed under the Endangered Species Act. The recovery plans, based on the best available science, identify the strategies and actions necessary to achieve delisting of the species. These final plans complete the blueprint of recovery plans for all listed salmon and steelhead species in the larger Columbia River basin.
Veterans Succeed in Battle for Endangered Fish
Since 2012, NOAA has teamed up with two California agencies to create the Veterans Corps Fishery Program. Veterans are a great fit for salmon habitat restoration work, which requires heavy lifting, unpredictable weather, and traveling to remote locations. The veterans finish the year-long program with specialized skills and work experience.
Southeast
Partnering to Save Corals from Sunken Boats
Hurricane Maria caused extensive damage in the U.S. Virgin Islands, both on land and under the water. As the U.S. Coast Guard worked to remove three sunken sailboats that damaged a reef off the coast of St. Croix, NOAA Fisheries staff jumped in to help assess and salvage some of the protected corals.
Reminder: Renew Permits After Hurricane Season
With hurricane season over, NOAA Fisheries’ Southeast Permits Office reminds all permit holders, including those impacted by extreme weather events, that all limited-access permits must be renewed by the termination date printed on the permit. If you have lost your permitted vessel, please call the Permits Office to learn how to transfer the permit to another vessel to keep it viable.
Reminder: Gulf Individual Fishing Quota Programs
NOAA Fisheries sends end-of-year reminders to participants in the Gulf of Mexico Individual Fishing Quota Programs to notify them of end-of-year restrictions and start-of-year procedures. See this bulletin for information on year-end transactions, share transfers, 2018 quotas and allocations, fees, and text message alerts.
Greater Atlantic
Fishing Opportunities in the NAFO Regulatory Area
NOAA Fisheries is soliciting interest in fishing opportunities in the Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization Regulatory Area for 2018. Expressions of interest in U.S. fishing opportunities in NAFO should be submitted to John Bullard by December 26
.
Surfclam and Quahog Quotas – Open for Comment
By December 26
, please submit your comments on a proposed rule setting the commercial harvest quotas for Atlantic surfclams and ocean quahogs for the 2018–2020 fishing years. The proposed quotas have remained unchanged since 2004.
Squid and Butterfish Specs – Open for Comment
By January 12
, please submit your comments on proposed specifications for longfin squid, Illex squid, and butterfish for the 2018 fishing year and projected specifications for fishing years 2019 and 2020. These revised catch levels are based on updated information on stock statuses.
Endangered Sea Turtles Fly South
Two volunteer pilots flew 46 rehabilitated sea turtles from a treatment center in Massachusetts to facilities in Florida, for further recovery and eventual release. This winter, more than 300 cold-stunned sea turtles have washed up on Cape Cod beaches, and regional responders are now working to house and rehabilitate the rescued animals.
NOAA Buoys Help Fishermen Strategize in Real Time
NOAA Fisheries maintains 10 buoys in the Chesapeake Bay Interpretive Buoy System to collect and share real-time data about the Bay’s weather and water with the public. With the help of these buoys, commercial and recreational fishermen can check the conditions to plan a safe day on the water and target or avoid certain fishing spots.