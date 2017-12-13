The Audubon Society is looking for volunteers who want to take part in the annual Apalachicola Christmas Bird Count that will be held on December the 27th and December the 28th in our area.
The Christmas Bird Count is the oldest and largest wildlife survey in the world – this will be the 118th year the county has taken place.
You do NOT need to be an expert on birds and bird identification to take part.
Each team of birders will have a leader that is an expert, and he or she will be responsible for identification of the birds.
There will also be one to three helpers for each team who are responsible for recording data and spotting birds.
If you agree to take part, you may start before sunrise so you can count owls, and end your day around sunset.
But the data you collect will help provide information on the numbers and types of birds in our area and will help with national and international studies on trends in bird populations.
You can get more information and sign up on-line.
We've posted the link on this story at oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
The bird count is very popular and space is limited so sign up as soon as you can.
http://www.audubon.org/join-christmas-bird-count
