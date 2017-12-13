Boil water notice in Effect for Eastpoint

The Eastpoint Water and Sewer District has issued a precautionary boil water notice for all Eastpoint Water and Sewer customers.
A water main on Old Ferry Dock road was damaged by a contractor on Wednesday which required the water to be turned off to repair.
Now a precautionary boil water notice is in effect until the the water is sampled to make sure it is safe to drink.
If you are an Eastpoint Water and Sewer District customer, any water now used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute.
Oyster Radio will announce when the boil water notice has been lifted.
http://live.oysterradio.com/