Franklin County tax collector to handle driver's licenses beginning in March

Franklin County residents will be able to renew their driver's licenses in Franklin County beginning next March.
currently people have to go to Port St. Joe or Crawfordville to get it done and that adds a lot of time and expense to the process.
Tax collector Rick Watson told County commissioners this month that he intends to have the service up and running on Marc the 19th at the office at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
The office will be able to deal with Driver licenses, ID cards, reinstatements, s well as written and skills exams.
http://live.oysterradio.com/