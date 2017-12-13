Extension offices collect 20 thousand pounds of peanut butter for hungry families

Extension offices across North Florida collected over 20 thousand pounds of peanut butter in October and November to help feed hungry families in our area.
It was a record collection year for the Panhandle Peanut Butter challenge.
Since 2012, the Extension offices have worked with the Florida Peanut Producers Association to send the peanut butter to food pantries from Pensacola to Monticello.
The peanut butter is collected from residents, organizations and businesses in the 16 counties tin Northwest Florida.
The public donated nearly 9000 pounds of peanut butter to county Extension offices, while over 11 thousand pounds came from the Florida Peanut Producers Association.
Now that people have given peanut butter, it’s time to deliver it to needy families.
The donated peanut butter will be distributed to 25 food pantries in the Panhandle on December the 15th.
http://live.oysterradio.com/