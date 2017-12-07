Final SWIM Plan for Apalachicola River and Bay released

The Northwest Florida Water Management District recently released its final Surface Water Improvement and Management plans for seven priority watersheds across the Florida Panhandle including the Apalachicola River and Bay.
The SWIM program has been in effect since the late 1980's.
The program develops plans for at-risk water bodies, and directs the work needed to restore damaged ecosystems, to prevent pollution from stormwater runoff and other sources, and to educate the public.
SWIM plans are also used to help make land-buying decisions, and by local governments to help make land-use management decisions.
SWIM plans were also developed for the Ochlockonee River and Bay as well as the St. Marks River and Apalachee Bay.
You can see the updated SWIM plans on-line at the Northwest Florida Water Management District website.
