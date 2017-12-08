'Tis the Season of Love ❤ in Mexico Beach

|
SEASON'S GREETINGS
|Christmas is one of those times in Mexico Beach that we all look forward to. Our community enjoys the happiness of the holidays and we begin the celebration with our annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. With carols, cocoa, and that special visit from Santa himself, everyone gets into the holiday spirit. It is a wonderfully simple event that takes the entire community to help orchestrate. We would like to offer a very big thank you to the staff of the El Governor Motel, the staff of the Mexico Beach Welcome Center, and the staff of the city’s Public Works Department for all their efforts in putting this event together.
One magical part of our annual tree lighting is the tree lighter(s). This year, we were privileged to honor Jackie and Bobby Pollock. They have lived in our community for several years and have served on many volunteer boards. Bobby has also been a member of the City Council.
Santa made his grand arrival on the fire truck and all the children enjoyed a special time sharing their lists with him. The annual golf cart parade boasted over a dozen golf carts this year and they were amazing. From tinsel to twinkly lights and inflatable characters, it was a wonderful parade. A very big thank you goes out to Traci Gaddis and the Mexico Beach Department of Public Safety.
We hope you will be able to stop by Sunset Park during this holiday season and take in all the wonder that the park has transformed into.
|
|AND THE WINNER IS...
|Last month we had a gift certificate to Frost Pottery Garden up for grabs and the lucky winner was Robin Bathke from Nashville, Tennessee. Congratulations, Robin!
|DECEMBER GIVEAWAY
|This month we’re giving away a gift certificate to Cathey’s Ace Hardware. It’s more than just a hardware store; they offer paints, plants, fishing tackle, beach items, and more. To put your name in the hat, send an e-mail to Melissa (melissa@mexicobeach.com) and be sure to put your contact info in the e-mail.
|This month we would like to introduce you to two couples who selected Mexico Beach as their wedding destination. For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach, visit mexicobeach.com.
|TIM AND IMBI
|The first couple is Tim and Imbi, who ventured down from Kentucky to say their vows. It was a beautiful wedding that took place right on the shoreline. The weather was perfect for these two. Congratulations, Tim and Imbi!
|KEN AND DIANE
|Next is Ken and Diane—Mexico Beach locals! They had their wedding right on the beach at sunset surrounded by family and friends. It was a beautiful ceremony. Congratulations, Ken and Diane!
|
|FARMER’S & CRAFT MARKET
|December 9
|Don’t forget our produce and craft market that takes place each month. Come spend the day going from booth to booth at the Mexico Beach Farmer’s and Craft Market. The market will take place at Parker Park, located on Hwy. 98 in beautiful Mexico Beach, and will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (CST). There will be plenty of produce, crafts, photography, jewelry, and much more.
|
|
|CELEBRATE TWICE
|December 31, 2017 – January 1, 2018
|Once again, Mexico Beach is getting ready to bring in the New Year—twice! Complimentary shuttle buses will transport New Year’s Eve patrons to area hot spots from Mexico Beach to Port St. Joe, and places in between. Enjoy the beach, enjoy the celebration, and don’t worry about the driving. There will be two fireworks shows: one in Port St. Joe at 10 p.m. (EST) and one in Mexico Beach at midnight (CST). Come celebrate the New Year— twice—at the beach!
|
|
|MEXICO BEACH GUMBO COOK-OFF
|February 17, 2018
|Our 19th annual gumbo cook-off will be held Saturday, February 17. Locals and visitors compete each year for the coveted blue ribbon and the recognition that goes along with being the best. We’ll have great gumbo plus a Brunswick Stew Competition. And, to be sure nobody goes hungry, we’ll have sausages, cold beer, and a nice selection of wines. To top off this fun-filled day, live music will be performed by Stainless Steel. Come out and enjoy a great day of gumbo, music, and sun in Mexico Beach.
|
|
|MEXICO BEACH SNOWBIRD LUNCHEON
|March 1, 2018
|Each year we show appreciation for our winter visitors (Snowbirds) with a complimentary luncheon and social afternoon. All those who have made Mexico Beach their home away from home are invited to join the Mexico Beach Community Development Council at the pool deck of the El Governor Motel. Fun, food, and music will be enjoyed as we say thank you and see you again soon!
|
|
|MASS WEDDING VOW
RENEWAL CEREMONY
|April 14, 2018
|For the fourth year the Mexico Beach Community Development Council will be hosting their mass wedding vow renewal ceremony on the beach, and all married couples are invited to attend. The ceremony will take place on the beach at Sunset Park at 4:00 p.m. The event will include our traditional champagne and cupcake reception after the ceremony. Check with our vacation rental companies—some have special rates for that weekend.
|
|
|A FRIENDLY REMINDER:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|This is an easy recipe with a surprising and delicious taste.
Our recipe is presented by the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association and you can find their newest cookbook at MBARA.org.
|EASY SHRIMP AND CRAB PASTA
INGREDIENTS
|8 ounces cooked angel hair pasta
1 (6-ounce) can lump crabmeat, undrained
½ pound shrimp, cooked and chopped
1 large onion, diced
4 garlic cloves, pressed
2 tablespoons butter
½ teaspoon oregano
½ teaspoon basil
1 quart half-and-half
Red pepper flakes
1 ½ tablespoons cornstarch
Salt and pepper
|DIRECTIONS
|Sauté onion and garlic in butter until onion is nearly translucent. Add oregano, basil, red pepper flakes, and salt and pepper to taste. Add half-and-half, bring to boil. Mix cornstarch with enough water to dilute it, and pour into boiling sauce until you get desired consistency. Stir in crab and shrimp and cook another minute. Spoon over angel hair pasta and enjoy!
|The MBARA has published another great cookbook (3rd edition) and it’s now available to you! With 280 recipes, there are some great meals you can prepare and enjoy. If you would like a copy, you can visit www.MBARA.org for more information.
"WHAT WOULD YOU SAY?"
|Some humor for those lovely couples who can relate.
A group of 12 women were at a seminar on how to live in a loving relationship with their husbands. The women were asked, "How many of you love your husband?" All the women raised their hands. Then they were asked, "When was the last time you told your husband you loved him?" Some women answered today, a few said yesterday, and some couldn't remember. The women were then told to take out their cell phones and text their husbands this message: "I love you, sweetheart." Next, the women were instructed to exchange phones with another woman and read aloud the text message responses.
Below are the 12 replies from their husbands. If you have been married for quite a while, you will understand that these replies are signs of true love. Who else would reply in such succinct and honest ways?
— Who the heck is this?
— Hey, mother of my children, are you sick or what?
— Yeah, and I love you too. What's wrong?
— What now? Did you wreck the car again?
— I don't understand what you mean?
— What the hell did you do now?
— Are you sure this is for me?
— Don't beat about the bush; just tell me how much you need.
— Am I dreaming?
— If you don't tell me who this message is actually for, someone will die.
— I thought we agreed you wouldn't drink during the day.
— Your mother is coming to stay with us, isn't she?
|