FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

FRECKLES is a sweet, smart and affectionate Springer Spaniel mix. She is young, 1-2 yrs old, heartworm negative and will be spayed next week. This little lady will make a wonderful pet for some lucky family. We'd love to see Freckles home for the holidays!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
