Don't miss the Holiday on the Harbor and boat parade of lights this Saturday in Carrabelle

The Carrabelle River will light up for Christmas on Saturday as Carrabelle celebrates its annual Holiday on the Harbor and Boat Parade of Lights.
The event begins at two on Marine Street in Carrabelle where community groups and commercial vendors will sell food, arts and crafts and Christmas items.
Stores in Carrabelle will stay open late so you can do some Christmas shopping- and Santa Claus will listen to childrens’ wishes at the Riverfront Pavilion.
There will also be plenty of activities for the kids including bouncy house, train rides and face painting.
There will be live entertainment on Marine Street throughout the day including Debi Jordan and the Flathead String Band.
Local venues including Fathoms Steamroom and Harry's Bar will also have live music through the day and after the parade.
And once it’s dark enough, the boats will turn on their Christmas lights and parade around the River – the parade ends with a big fireworks show over the river.
