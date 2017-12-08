FWC approves changes to Greater Amberjack season

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission this week approved changes to Gulf greater amberjack season starting in 2018.
The FWC set the greater amberjack recreational season in Gulf state waters to open May st through the 31st and August 1st through October 31st.
This change is similar to pending changes in Gulf federal waters.
Greater amberjack is overfished and undergoing overfishing, and the season has closed increasingly early in recent years due to federal quotas being met or exceeded.
The new season structure is designed to optimize recreational fishing opportunities in both the spring and fall while minimizing harvest during the spawning season, helping to rebuild the stock.
Greater amberjack is currently closed to recreational harvest in Gulf state and federal waters. State waters will remain closed through April 30, 2018.
