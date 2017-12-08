FWC considers regionally-specific bay scallop open seasons

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is considering changes to state bay scallop rules that would create regionally-specific bay scallop open seasons starting next year.
Regionally-specific open seasons would mean the timing of the summer bay scallop season would vary across the allowable harvest area to provide a better scalloping experience for the public and maximize the benefits to various regions.
For some regions, that means having a season that starts later so that scallops are bigger when the season begins and for other areas, that means having a season that starts during early summer to allow for more opportunities for those on summer break.
If approved in February, long-term regionally-specific open seasons would include a July 1st through September 24th season for Franklin County through northwestern Taylor County including Carrabelle, Lanark, and St. Marks.
The state is also considering a very short season for Gulf County next year as they continue work to rebuild the bay scallop population in St. Joe Bay.
If approved in February, the 2018 bay scallop season in St. Joseph Bay and Gulf County would run from August 17th through September 30th.
The FWC will set a long-term season in St. Joseph Bay once the scallop population in that area has more fully rebuilt.
You can Share your input on the proposed season changes by visiting MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments or by emailing Marine@MyFWC.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/