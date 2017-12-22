Franklin County approves higher tipping fees for construction and demolition debris

Franklin County commissioners voted this week to increase the tipping fee for disposing of construction and demolition debris at the local landfill to help cover the costs of the county having to take over the transfer station.
The transfer station provides temporary storage for local trash before its loaded on to larger trucks to be disposed of at other sites.
The service was handled by Waste Management for nearly 20 years but they ended the contract this year.
The county has been operating the transfer station since October the 1st.
On Tuesday the county commission agreed to increase the tipping fee for construction and demolition debris at the landfill from 45 dollars a ton to 65 dollars a ton.
The board said the increase will help fund the additional expense of operating the transfer station.
The higher fees might also keep out of county companies from bringing so much construction and demolition debris to the local landfill.
The new fees will have to be advertised for two weeks and should take effect in early January.
